-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for SVMK Inc (SVMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVMK from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SVMK to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $1,287,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $165,071.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,260,109 shares of company stock worth $185,856,746.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at $106,755,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,572,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVMK by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,996,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,826 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,866,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,864,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. SVMK has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

