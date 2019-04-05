zooplus (ZO1) PT Set at €75.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €75.00 ($87.21) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZO1. Deutsche Bank set a €164.00 ($190.70) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €120.90 ($140.58).

ZO1 opened at €100.20 ($116.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $715.70 million and a PE ratio of -339.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €94.10 ($109.42) and a fifty-two week high of €192.60 ($223.95).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

