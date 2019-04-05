Zoetis (ZTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.33

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.33 and last traded at $102.51, with a volume of 68901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

Zoetis announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zoetis news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $521,911.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,044.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $203,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,774.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,334 shares of company stock worth $38,574,260. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

