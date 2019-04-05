ZIX (ZIXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,061,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 517,465 shares.The stock last traded at $6.89 and had previously closed at $6.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $371.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.
About ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)
Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.
