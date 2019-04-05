ZIX (ZIXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,061,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 517,465 shares.The stock last traded at $6.89 and had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $371.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ZIX by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 348,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 241,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIX by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ZIX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,417,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIX by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZIX by 1,108.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

