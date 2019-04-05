Zix Co. (ZIXI) Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ZIX were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,735,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,954,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,760,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 173,196 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIXI stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $369.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. ValuEngine lowered ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

