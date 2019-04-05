Zinc Media Group (ZIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Shares of Zinc Media Group PLC (LON:ZIN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 2020344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

