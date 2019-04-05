Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,540,000 after acquiring an additional 912,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,540,000 after acquiring an additional 912,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 266.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,879,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,907,000 after acquiring an additional 382,597 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $75.77 and a 52-week high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 439.07% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

