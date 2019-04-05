Zetacoin (ZET) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $282,568.00 and $33,550.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,021.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.92 or 0.05837955 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.01759760 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00017913 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000749 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000769 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 169,500,118 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

