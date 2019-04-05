Zeitcoin (ZEIT) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zeitcoin has a total market capitalization of $451,730.00 and $3.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeitcoin alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001423 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Profile

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,230,479 coins. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net . The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.