Zacks: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Given $30.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

JEF opened at $19.76 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

