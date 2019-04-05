Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Repsol (REPYY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of REPYY opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. Repsol has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

