Zacks Investment Research Lowers SilverBow Resources (SBOW) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

SilverBow Resources stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. 4,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,473. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $2.92. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $88.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. On average, analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

