Zacks Investment Research Lowers Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to Hold

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ NEOS opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Neos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 162.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 165,555 shares in the last quarter. Diag Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 193,500 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 1,747.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,210,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 136.2% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 831,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 479,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

