Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.90 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.38.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. First Interstate Bancsystem has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $47.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $92,854.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,347.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.