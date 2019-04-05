Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Sell

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of UE stock opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.91 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Roth sold 5,717,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $108,512,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,327,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,192,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,703.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 754,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 712,358 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

