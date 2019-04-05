Zacks Investment Research Downgrades pdvWireless (PDVW) to Hold

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “pdvWireless, Inc. develops and sells wireless communications applications. It offers cloud-based pdvConnect mobile resource management solutions that enable businesses to locate and communicate with field workers, and enhance documentation of work events and job status. The company also sells and installs equipment used to run the wireless communications applications. pdvWireless, Inc., formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc., is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of pdvWireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:PDVW opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. pdvWireless has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The wireless provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 591.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that pdvWireless will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of pdvWireless by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of pdvWireless during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of pdvWireless during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of pdvWireless during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of pdvWireless during the 3rd quarter worth $1,343,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

