Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novavax (NVAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $10.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Novavax from $2.00 to $2.13 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Novavax from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Novavax stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,063,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.03. Novavax has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.58.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel K. King purchased 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,130 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Novavax by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,645,934 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Novavax by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 134,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

