Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mplx (MPLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MPLX’s balance sheet reflects weakness and significant reliance on debt. This is eminent in its debt-to-capitalization ratio of 66.1%, much higher than the industry’s 51.2%. Moreover, the surging direct operating expenses are also a concern for the partnership. Direct operating expenses skyrocketed from $959 million in 2016 to $1.2 billion in 2017 and $1.9 billion in 2018. Also, its natural gas processing operations in the Utica shale play is showing a declining trend, which can hurt MPLX’s future earnings. In the last reported quarter, unplanned downtime at the Houston complex as well as NGL production curtailments stemmed from delayed start-up of Mariner East 2 led to lower than expected profit in the Gathering and Processing unit. Given these headwinds, MPLX seems like a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.82.

NYSE MPLX opened at $32.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Mplx has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mplx by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

