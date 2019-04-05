Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) to Hold

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

LSXMA stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 19,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $829,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 83,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.