Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cohu (COHU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

COHU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.50 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,929,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 754,127 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $40,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,634,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,634,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,038,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

