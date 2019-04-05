Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wendys Co (WEN) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Wendys reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wendys.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, February 11th. CIBC upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $154,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,909.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1,553.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,163,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,092,875 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wendys by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Wendys has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.