Zacks: Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.23. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $332.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.65 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $5,535,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,042,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after buying an additional 607,178 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,006,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. 2,486,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,132. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

