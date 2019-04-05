Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.00 Million

Analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) will post $90.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.90 million. Golden Ocean Group posted sales of $149.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will report full-year sales of $381.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $345.33 million to $438.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $487.48 million, with estimates ranging from $399.51 million to $574.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Ocean Group.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $131.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $738.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

