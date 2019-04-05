Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gogo Inc (GOGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce sales of $200.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.14 million. Gogo reported sales of $231.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $832.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.67 million to $862.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $915.02 million, with estimates ranging from $865.86 million to $951.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). The company had revenue of $217.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 277,405 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $1,209,485.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 250,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,093. Gogo has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

