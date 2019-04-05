Zacks: Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report $358.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.92 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $339.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.46 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FDS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.18.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.89, for a total transaction of $372,851.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $573,942.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $2,524,175.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,770 shares of company stock worth $6,177,144. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,071. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $184.48 and a 52 week high of $255.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

