Zacks: Brokerages Expect ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.03. ABIOMED posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $496.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.33.

Shares of ABMD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,806. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.33. ABIOMED has a 12 month low of $272.17 and a 12 month high of $459.75.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $8,435,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,842 shares in the company, valued at $56,882,607.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.49, for a total transaction of $2,091,697.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,421,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,812. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 447.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ABIOMED by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in ABIOMED by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 65,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ABIOMED by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 4.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

