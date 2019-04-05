Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post sales of $845.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $799.50 million and the highest is $882.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $640.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $870.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.71 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.44.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 1,289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $248,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $238,020.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,749 shares of company stock valued at $38,583,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $144.07 and a 12-month high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

