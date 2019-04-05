Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.47. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $64.36 and a twelve month high of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In related news, EVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $166,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $155,881.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

