Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.25. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $111.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84.

In related news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Obrien sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $315,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,282,250. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RBC Bearings by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.