Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to announce $560,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $520,000.00. Mediwound reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year sales of $11.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $18.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.44 million, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $26.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 398.49%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDWD. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mediwound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mediwound from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of MDWD opened at $4.95 on Friday. Mediwound has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mediwound by 37.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Nexthera Capital LP grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 288.3% in the third quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 173,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. 29.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

