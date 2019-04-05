Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.02 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.88. 3,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,963. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.