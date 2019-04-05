Zacks: AstroNova Inc (ALOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $31.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AstroNova an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALOT. ValuEngine cut AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the first quarter valued at $2,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.54. 602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,619. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialty printers & data acquisition and analysis systems. It provides its services to aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging and transportation industries.

