Zacks: Analysts Set $13.00 Price Target for Weidai Ltd (WEI)

Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Weidai an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weidai in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Weidai in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:WEI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069. The stock has a market cap of $706.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6.29. Weidai has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $13.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Weidai stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Weidai at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

