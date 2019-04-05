Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $2.86 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $11.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.03. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 150,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 105,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.72. 626,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,255. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $109.37 and a one year high of $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

