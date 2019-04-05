Zacks: Analysts Expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.86 Million

Analysts expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce $122.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Mastercraft Boat posted sales of $93.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year sales of $466.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $470.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $524.55 million, with estimates ranging from $513.52 million to $533.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 80.59% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $41.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.63. 142,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,356. Mastercraft Boat has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

