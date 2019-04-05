Zacks: Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.57. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Haemonetics stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,709. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $71.23 and a 52-week high of $117.56.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $32,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 8,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $709,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $751,488. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.