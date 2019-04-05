Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (GNTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce sales of $464.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.60 million to $473.90 million. Gentex reported sales of $465.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $453.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Gentex stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.98. 78,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,916. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $62,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,318 and have sold 29,686 shares valued at $631,983. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 192,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 129,069 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

