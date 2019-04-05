Zacks: Analysts Expect Celgene Co. (CELG) to Announce $2.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) will report earnings of $2.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Celgene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $2.34. Celgene posted earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Celgene will report full-year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $11.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $13.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celgene.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 114.66% and a net margin of 26.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $103.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. William Blair cut Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.41.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $2,048,347.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celgene by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,650,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,438,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Celgene by 9,691.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,495,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,179,000 after purchasing an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $484,390,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 9.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,133,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,385,000 after purchasing an additional 598,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,654,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123,670. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71. Celgene has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

