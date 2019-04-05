Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce sales of $659.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.40 million and the lowest is $649.10 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported sales of $548.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

WWD stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 324,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.96. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $821,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,697,420.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $1,256,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock worth $25,887,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,844,000 after acquiring an additional 129,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 289,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 46,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,912,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

