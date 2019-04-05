Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.25. WideOpenWest also posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 285,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,529. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $780.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.85.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 6,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P purchased 226,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112,238.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,505,538 shares of company stock worth $13,954,121. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in WideOpenWest by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 1,205.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.