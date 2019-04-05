Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Store Capital Corp (STOR) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Store Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. Store Capital reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Store Capital.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $34.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 166.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Store Capital by 143.8% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Store Capital by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,630,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Store Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,549. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. STORE Capital was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Store Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.