Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GATX Co. (GATX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $308.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post sales of $308.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.40 million and the lowest is $307.90 million. GATX reported sales of $305.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. GATX had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $78.03 on Friday. GATX has a 52 week low of $63.98 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $116,906.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $96,607.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $385,753 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.