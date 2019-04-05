Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.40. Employers posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.98 million. Employers had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Valerie R. Glenn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,002.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $60,308.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,987 shares in the company, valued at $483,555.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Employers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Employers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Employers by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Employers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 96,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.77. Employers has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

