Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emerald Expositions Events Inc (EEX) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. Emerald Expositions Events posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Emerald Expositions Events stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.19. 463,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,025. The firm has a market cap of $930.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Emerald Expositions Events has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 44.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after buying an additional 348,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 51.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 176,067 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

