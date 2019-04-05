Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareDx Inc (CDNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.27 Million

Analysts expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post $24.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $23.20 million. CareDx reported sales of $14.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $106.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.90 million to $107.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $159.24 million, with estimates ranging from $155.90 million to $164.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 63.64% and a negative net margin of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on CareDx from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on CareDx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.20.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 2,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Yee sold 32,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $776,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,664. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CareDx by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CareDx by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.