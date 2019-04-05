Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.11). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.16% and a negative net margin of 8,856.35%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.49. 609,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,980. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,312,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 501,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,049,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,781 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 388,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,940 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

