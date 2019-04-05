Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.21. Alaska Air Group posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.48 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.37.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $251,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,612.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,776 shares of company stock worth $551,687. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 14,345.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,868,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 31.39%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

