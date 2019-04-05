YouGov (YOU) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 374 ($4.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 510 ($6.66).
YouGov Company Profile
