Yirendai (YRD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yirendai Ltd. is involved in the online consumer finance business. Yirendai Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Yirendai alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YRD. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Yirendai from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:YRD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.98. 1,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,650. The stock has a market cap of $841.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.48. Yirendai has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.27 million. Yirendai had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yirendai will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Yirendai during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yirendai during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Yirendai during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Yirendai by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yirendai (YRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.