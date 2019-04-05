Yirendai Ltd – (YRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Yirendai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yirendai by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Yirendai in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Yirendai by 8.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 94,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Yirendai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yirendai by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YRD traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 184,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,650. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $864.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.48.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.81. Yirendai had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Yirendai’s revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yirendai will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

